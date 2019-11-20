KILLEEN — Killeen resident Rose Short’s performance on NBC’s “The Voice” on Monday wowed audiences as she was voted to move on to the next round.
During Monday’s live episode, Short sang “I Turn to You” by Christina Aguilera wearing a sparkly black dress and rocking a shorter hairstyle.
Her coach, singer Gwen Stefani, stood up and smiled during the performance. Kelly Clarkson, another coach, also gave her a standing ovation.
Short is now one of 11 finalists.
The format for the show now is Short will perform every Monday until she either wins the competition or America votes her off the show.
Every Tuesday, Short will find out the results of America’s votes.
“The Voice” airs at 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.