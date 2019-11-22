A Rogers man charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact was granted a personal recognizance bond.
Patrick Earl Cockrum, 57, was released from the Bell County Jail on an $80,000 bond approved by Bell County Judge Paul LePak, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza confirmed.
Cockrum is charged with a second-degree felony. Incidents by an alleged victim were reported to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and were investigated by the Special Crimes Unit, directed by Lt. Michele Cianci.
An arrest affidavit obtained by the Telegram said Cockrum’s alleged victim was a 9-year-old girl.
The warrant for Cockrum’s arrest was issued by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman, who set Cockrum’s bond at $80,000.
Cockrum’s wife, Tammy, had no comment Friday about her husband’s arrest in response to a Telegram call. She referred all questions to Stephen Blythe, their attorney, who did not return a Telegram call by press time.
Cockrum does have conditions he must meet while out on bond, according to Garza.