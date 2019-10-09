A single-vehicle accident at Southwest HK Dodgen Loop at the 57th Street bridge resulted today in a single-vehicle fatality accident.
A 4-door Mercedes sedan going eastbound on Southwest HK Dodgen Loop left the road and became wedged under the bridge, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
The traffic reconstruction unit is at the scene.
The driver’s identity will be released once relatives have been notified, Weems said.
Currently, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ken Roberts is saying the bridge is structurally sound pending an inspection this evening or tomorrow. The bridge is open to traffic. South Loop 363 will be open pending the removal of debris.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use Interstate 35 or 31st Street as alternate routes.