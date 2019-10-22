KILLEEN — Police arrested a shooting suspect Tuesday afternoon after shots were fired at a McDonald’s in downtown Killeen.
The suspect was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on North College Street. The McDonald’s where the shooting occurred is at 109 E. Rancier Ave.
The shooting victim was airlifted in critical condition, police said.
Killeen resident Louie Minor was eating outside at Second Street and Avenue D when the incident occurred.
“I was there outside having lunch ... I heard a lady scream,” he said.
The woman had come from a stopped vehicle across the street. Inside the car, Minor said, he saw a young man with labored breathing and wound to his upper torso.
Minor helped wave down a passing police car. People outside the restaurant were shaken up, Minor added.
The shooting stemmed from an argument, police said.