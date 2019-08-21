BELTON — A Temple teenager received six years deferred adjudication probation after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to an indecency with a child by exposure charge.
Dalton Schauer, 19, will be required to register as a sex offender after he accepted a plea deal offered by prosecutors, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza confirmed.
Schauer was initially charged with sexual assault of a child.
The case was heard in the Bell County 426th District Court with Judge Fancy Jezek presiding.
By pleading guilty, Schauer admitted he was in a relationship in October 2018 with a 15-year-old Temple High School student. He said he knew the girl was a student but thought she was 16 years old at the time of their relationship.
The charge, which was reduced to a third-degree felony, was originally a second-degree felony for which Schauer could have been sentenced to from two to 20 years in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Schauer could have been sentenced to from two to 10 years in prison for the third-degree felony charge.
Schauer still has three counts of robbery — first-degree felonies — and two counts of deadly conduct by discharge firearm — third-degree felony charges — filed against him, as well as two misdemeanor charges.
The felony charges are stem from Austin Police Department cases, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.
The misdemeanor charges were filed by the Temple Police Department, jail records indicated.
Schauer remained Tuesday in the jail in lieu of bonds that totaled $204,000.