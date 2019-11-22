A felon wanted on local and federal warrants was tracked down Thursday in Temple by a K-9 unit and others, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said in a Friday news release.
Jerry Keith Reed, 27, was found hiding at a residence in the 400 block of North Sixth Street, and he surrendered to officers with the Temple Police Department, U.S. Marshals Lonestar Fugitive Task Force and FBI Task Force.
Information was received that Reed was near Eighth Street and East Adams Avenue and was in a black BMW. He reportedly drove to the 600 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, abandoned the BMW and ran.
Reed is a suspect in recent firearm-related activities in Temple, Weems said. Those investigations are still active.
Temple has been plagued since Nov. 1 with several shooting incidents that led to multiple injured victims.
Reed had a felony arrest warrant for family violence out of Bell County and a federal warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.
He also has an extensive record of felony and misdemeanor convictions, Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records indicated. One of the names he goes by is Peewee, records showed.
Most of Reed’s convictions were for assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest, search or transport, violation of a protective order with bias/prejudice, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, fleeing a police officer and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
He was also convicted of several felonies, including drug possession and assault of a public servant.
Reed was last discharged from prison on Jan. 28, DPS records showed.
He was taken into federal custody early Friday afternoon, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.