A Temple golf fundraiser has garnered more than $13,000 for local scholarships.
Nearly 70 golfers teed off for a cause Monday at Wildflower Country Club as part of the Central Texas Chapter of the Military Officer Association of America’s second golf tournament.
The event will provide college scholarships for high school students involved in the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC).
“We are excited to have raised over $13,000 toward our scholarship fund,” chapter president Dewitt Mayfield said in a news release. “This will allow us to continue to support graduating JROTC high school seniors planning on attending college. It would not be possible to support future leaders without the great support of the community.”
Major tournament sponsors included Horizon Bank, Raymond James and PDI Software. Tournament sponsors also included Mak Haik, Tanner Roofing, Garlyn-Shelton, Visiting Angels, state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts No. 4008 and No. 1820, Monteith Title, American Legion Post No. 133, Farm Bureau Insurance, DH Horton, Miracle Ear, Don Ringler, Amos Electric, Sam’s Club, Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange, Texas Home Health and many others.
“We are grateful for the overwhelming support and wish we could list them all, but our members will personally thank each for their support,” Mayfield said.
The MOAA chapter has started planning its 2020 golf tournament, Mayfield said.
To become a sponsor in the 2020 tournament, email centexmoaa@gmail.com.