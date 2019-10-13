The Temple Education Foundation will hold a Distinguished Alumni Event at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Temple High School Library.
It will be the first time four individuals — Thomas Baird, Dr. Sonjanette Crossley, Dorothy Powell and Wendell Williams — will be honored.
Two of the honorees, Baird and Williams, are graduates from Temple High School’s Class of 1971 and Class of 1966, respectively. Crossley and Powell are among the honorees; however, neither of their high schools are operational after Temple underwent desegregation in the late 1960s. Powell is a graduate of Dunbar High School’s Class of 1949, while Dr. Crossley graduated with Meridith-Dunbar’s Class of 1968.
“These folks graduated, but they’ve come back and they live in our community, they serve in our community, are very visible, and have done unique things to promote our community and our district,” TEF chairman Becky Montgomery said to the Telegram in August. “We just want to honor them.”
Money raised at the event will allow the foundation the continued ability to provide innovative teaching grants and student scholarships within the Temple Independent School District.
A total of nearly $435,000 has been raised from these events in the previous five years, and the foundation hopes to continue that trend this fall.
Kristy Brischke, TEF’s executive director, echoed Montgomery in a news release Wednesday.
“These four individuals are being recognized for their dedication, commitment and their significant contributions to the greater Temple community and the Temple Independent School District,” Brischke said. “We invite you to purchase tickets to attend the event, sponsor a table or make a donation for this meaningful event.”
Tickets are available by calling the TEF office at 254-215-6125, or by visiting https://templeeducationfoundation.org/.