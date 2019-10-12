No one is more interested in the well being of an individual than themselves. That holds true for physical and mental health, financial and social health, as well.
“People need to take ownership of their health,” said Dr. Patsy Sulak, Baylor, Scott & White physician and founder of Living Well Aware, a wellness education program. “That’s the message I want to get across at the Living Well in Bell event next week.”
Sulak will be the speaker at the inaugural Living Well in Bell lecture series at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday at Temple College Pavilion, on the east side of the TC campus off South First Street.
Living Well in Bell is supported by the Temple Community Clinic. The goal is to have different speakers focusing on a variety of topics over the next several months. Dr. Catherine McNeal, a Baylor Scott & White-Temple internist and pediatrician specializing in cardiovascular disease prevention in adults and children, and medical director of cardiac rehabilitation, will be the Living Well in Bell speaker Nov. 6 at the TC Pavilion.
Sulak, a gynecologist and researcher, has volunteered at the Temple Community Clinic since it opened.
Individuals do need to partner with their health care providers, Sulak said.
“There is so much more we can do on our own for our health,” she said. “The capacity of the human body to heal itself is amazing.”
Many of the actions needed to have a happy healthy life are within the reach, Sulak said.
Sulak will share examples of people whose health was in horrible shape when they took charge of their own health and turned their lives around.
“Through research we’re finding out things we can do to rev up our immune system and other systems in the body,” she said.
Doctors play a huge role in their patients’ health, but the individual can do so much more, Sulak said. Baby steps pay off in the long run.
Sulak helped come up with Baylor Scott & White physicians who would be dynamic speakers for the Living Well in Bell lecture series. The goal is not about putting Band-Aids on gaping wounds.
“All the speakers that we’re lining up will help people make really good decisions about their health care and about their lives,” she said.
Topics to be covered include volunteering, financial, relationships, mindfulness and spirituality.
Sherri Woytek, executive director of the Temple Community Clinic, would like the session on parks and recreation to include a bus tour of all of the city parks.
The World Health Organization defines wellness as the optimal state of health and involves five areas — physical health, emotional health, social health, financial health and spiritual health.
For many, Sulak said, spiritual health serves as a frame work for everything else in their lives.
“Spiritually we’re connected to everyone, and everything we do matters,” Sulak said. “Whether I smile at the cashier at the H-E-B, whether I help someone do some small thing, everything I do matters.”
Being cognizant of our actions and making it a priority builds awareness, she said.
The lecture series is going to create a greater awareness of the five aspects of our wellness, Sulak said.
She is hopeful those who attend the lecture series will walk out with knowledge on how to create a better life for themselves.
“Kudos to the Temple Community Clinic for coming up with this project that can benefit our community greatly,” Sulak said.
The clinic wants the Living Well in Bell series to bring awareness to the Temple Community Clinic, but more importantly to give Bell County residents the information they need to take charge of their health.
The lecture series is open to the public and is free.
“We want Bell County to be healthy,” Woytek said.
Temple Community Clinic takes care of the patient population that falls through the gaps of medical care, she said.
“There’s a gap in education and there’s a gap in people’s awareness of the real problems in health care,” Woytek said. “That pertains to everybody and it’s our job to communicate that information to everyone.”