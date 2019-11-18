Animal feed — not turkeys — was in the production silo that burned Friday at the Cargill Turkey Production plant.
Dan Sullivan, Cargill’s director of media relations for North America, wants Bell County residents to know, “The birds are OK. People will get their turkeys,” Sullivan said Monday.
Cargill turkeys are sold under the Honeysuckle White, Shady Brook Farms and other name brands.
Smoke was first seen from the plant’s material hopper, but it soon became flames that were extinguished by Temple Fire & Rescue.
Fifteen employees were safely evacuated from the facility, Santos Soto, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman, said.
The call went out at about 5:19 p.m. Eight Temple units and 18 firefighters rushed to answer the call, along with mutual aid from the Troy Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire was under control at 6:43 p.m.