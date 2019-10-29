BELTON — A former Little River-Academy volunteer firefighter who pleaded guilty to credit/debit card abuse is set to be sentenced Nov. 8.
A hearing Tuesday was originally set to sentence William Joseph Borders for the state jail felony but was reset, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
Borders could be sentenced from 180 days to two years in state jail by Bell County Judge Fancy Jezek.
He was not in the Bell County Jail Tuesday because he was granted a $75,000 personal recognizance bond.
Belton lawyer Michael Magana represented Borders. Prosecuting the case is Bell County Assistant District Attorney John Erskine.
Borders admitted he used the Little River-Academy Volunteer Fire Department’s debit card without permission and took money from the account. ATM videos confirmed that. He said he began using the card earlier in 2018.
Both Borders and his father, former fire chief David Borders, resigned from the fire department after allegations were made.
A July 2018 report given to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department by a member of the volunteer fire department showed an alleged theft of funds that reportedly involved the father and son. Many cash advances were reportedly taken by David Borders from the department’s checking account. The withdrawals were usually from $200 to $400 and ranged from $1,000 to $4,000 each month.
He allegedly admitted to taking money, some for fire department business but the rest for personal reasons — including a visit to his son’s college. David Borders said he didn’t have receipts because they were “eaten by rats” or were stolen, an arrest affidavit said.
None of the receipts the department had corresponded with the cash expenses.
The investigation showed that more than $30,000 was taken between 2016 and 2018, the affidavit said.
A pretrial hearing for David Borders is set for 8:45 a.m. Friday in the 426th District Court, Garza said. He is charged with theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 — a state jail felony. He is represented by Belton lawyer Timothy Mahler, and Erskine will also prosecute that case, according to the court docket.
David Borders was previously released from jail after he was granted a $150,000 personal recognizance bond.