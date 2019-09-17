The city of Lubbock has narrowed down its search for a new police chief and current Temple Chief of Police Floyd Mitchell is one of the final candidates.
The city's process started with 43 applicants and has been narrowed down to three finalists, according to a news release from the city of Lubbock.
Also included in the final selection are Neal Barron, who serves as the assistant chief of the Bureau of Operations for the Lubbock Police Department, and Richard Bash, who serves as the chief of staff for the Columbus, Ohio Division of Police.
Mitchell has 29 years of law enforcement experience and has been the police chief for the city of Temple since 2015. Prior to assuming command in Temple, he served more than 25 years with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.
As part of the final phase in the selection process, the city will host a community reception 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, in the Terrace Suite of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The event will provide an opportunity for City Council members and interested community members to interact with all three finalists. City leadership will conduct a final interview with each candidate on Thursday, Sept. 26.