BELTON — North Blair Street between Sixth and Fifth Avenues will be closed for another week while crews work on improving nearby sewer lines.
“The closure is necessary for the installation of a new sewer line — part of the Waco Road sewer replacement project,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
Romer said Blair Street is expected to reopen Friday, Oct. 4. The street was closed Tuesday and was originally planned to reopen Monday.
“This will eliminate the need to close the road a second time, which was the original plan,” Romer said.
The old, clay sewer lines along Old Waco Road are being replaced. The improvements begin on North Blair Street then follow East Seventh Avenue.
“The sewer line is aging, and it has actually collapsed in some parts,” Public Works Director Angellia Points said in July. “There are a lot of backups that residents experienced.”
For the lines along Old Waco Road, the city acquired easements on residents’ properties to dig and replace the aging pipes. Because the Texas Department of Transportation maintains the road, Belton is replacing the sewer lines through its streets.
“We’re going to put the sewer in our roads, and as we do that … we do want to mill and overlay (the roads) to complete the project, otherwise it’s going to look really horrible,” the Public Works director said in late spring.
Killeen-based McLean Construction is working on the nearly $1.1 million project.
“The project was designed to install all of these sewer lines and reconnect all of the service lines and then repave the roads when we’re done installing the sewer lines,” Points said.
Romer said the project is estimated to be completed in January.