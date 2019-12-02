A 21-year-old Temple man was arrested and charged with at least three felonies after he allegedly hit an 11-year-old child and assaulted two women and a Temple Police officer.
Carlos Joshua Maldonado reportedly violated an emergency protective order Saturday and, in addition to the child, assaulted two adult women, Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said Monday. The women were ages 20 and 72.
The child was taken to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Maldonado allegedly broke two windows at a residence in the 1600 block of South 35th Street at about 11 p.m. He was found at another residence near the 2300 block of Valley Forge Avenue with an arm injury from breaking the windows. EMS was called to treat him, Christoff said.
While waiting for EMS to arrive, Maldonado reportedly threatened an officer and spit in that officer’s face.
While at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, Maldonado allegedly kicked a nurse before he was treated, arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.
Temple Police charged Maldonado with injury to a child/elderly person, harassment of a public servant and assault on a public servant. Two third-degree felony holds were also listed in jail records.
Bonds Monday for Maldonado totaled $275,000.