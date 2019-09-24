Sue Jordan walked in front of dozens of students Tuesday morning at Charter Oak Elementary.
The Belton school board president smiled and greeted the rows of third, fourth and fifth graders sitting on the cafeteria floor.
“Are you enjoying your new school?” she asked the children who enthusiastically shouted that they like their new campus. “I would encourage you to take good care of it because there’s going to be some other folks after you all coming in here.”
The Belton Independent School District, leaders from the cities of Temple and Belton, parents and students dedicated the $17 million campus during a ceremony Tuesday morning. Charter Oak Elementary — located at 8402 Poison Oak Road in West Temple — had its first day of class Aug. 19.
Fifth graders Aaliyah Abddeen and Samuel Keys explained to the estimated 90 adults in the school’s cafeteria why their campus is named Charter Oak.
Bell County, they said, was founded not too far from their school. Thirty to 40 men gathered around a live oak tree — called the Charter Oak — near the Leon River to create a government for the county in 1850. They appointed judges, established the first Commissioners Court and picked a county seat, Aaliyah and Samuel said.
“Today, the Charter Oak still stands strong,” Samuel said.
Like Bell County’s establishment, Jordan said it took a team of people to make Charter Oak Elementary a reality.
Belton ISD Deputy Superintendent Robert Muller said five events led to Tuesday’s dedication.
First, the school board had to decide that the district needed a new elementary school in West Temple — a high-growth area in Belton ISD.
Then, he said, voters in May 2017 approved a $149.7 million bond. That money was used to fund the construction two schools in West Temple: Charter Oak Elementary and Lake Belton High School, the district’s second comprehensive high school that is expected to open next fall.
The final three steps, Muller said, were O’Connell Robertson Architects designing Charter Oak; Cloud Construction building it; and, finally, the completion and opening of the campus.
“All of this took lots and lots of people,” Muller said, calling the school a collaborative effort between the Temple and Belton communities.
Belton ISD covers the city of Belton, West Temple, Morgan’s Point Resort and areas of unincorporated Bell County.
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said her city is excited to see Charter Oak Elementary up and running. Temple is split between four school districts: Temple, Belton, Academy and Troy ISDs.
“It’s a great school for our community,” she said. “We’re blessed in Temple to have four great school districts for our community to choose from. Belton ISD is one of the largest school districts in our community. We’re super excited to see them grow and thrive. It’s a beautiful facility.”
Belton ISD is growing by 4 to 5 percent annually, interim Superintendent Robin Battershell said during a recent board meeting.
Jordan is looking forward to the future of Belton ISD and Charter Oak Elementary.
“I can’t wait to see our kids use this facility for years to come.”