The goal of the 2019 Food for Families food drive in Temple is to get 300,000 pounds of donated food for Temple food pantries.
A kickoff for the food drive was held Tuesday morning at the American Legion post on 25th Street.
The pantries serve around 2,600 families each month.
The food drive — now in its 30th year — will be 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22.
The drop-off location for the food drive has moved back to Baylor Scott & White and will be set up in Parking Lot 4 B west of the former pediatric clinic, an area also known as the sombrero.
Derrel Thompson, president of Operation Feeding Temple board of directors, said it has taken some time for the group to master all that goes into holding a major food drive.
“I don’t know that we’re a well-oiled machine, yet, but we’re getting there,” Thompson said.
Operation Feeding Temple exists to assist Temple food pantries in organizing food drives, fundraising, as well as distributing food and funds among local food pantries.
All of the food collected and monetary donations made during Food for Families food drive in Temple will be evenly split among Love of Christ pantry, Churches Touching Lives for Christ pantry, Taylor’s Valley pantry and St. Vincent de Paul pantry.
There are a number of businesses that hold internal food drives during the year, and then bring the goods to Food for Families food drive, Thompson said.
Lisle Meeker, a member of the Operation Feeding Temple board, is the “logistics guy,” Thompson said.
Ken Valka, director of St. Vincent de Paul in Temple, said those involved in the food drive would like to see the two H-E-B trailers on the donation site filled with food.
As more food is donated each year during the food drive, there’s a need for warehouse space to store the pallets of food until the pantries can pick up their share, Valka said.
“Here’s the appeal,” he said. “For those of you who might have between 2,000 and 3,000 square feet of warehouse space that we can use for a few days before and a few days following the food drive, it would make the disbursement so much more efficient.”
“We’re really excited about bringing the food drive back to the Baylor Scott & White Temple campus,” said Tara Stafford, director of community benefits at Baylor Scott & White-Temple.
There are patients who struggle financially each month, and have to decide between having a prescription filled or purchasing groceries, Stafford said.
It’s hard to decide to purchase a bag of apples when a bag chips is much cheaper, she said. These are challenges that people face on a daily basis.
Baylor Scott & White completed a community health needs assessment and the No. 1 need in Bell County is food, Stafford said. Twenty-five percent of Bell County residents are food insecure.
“That’s a staggering number,” she said.
Food for Families has a huge impact on the community, Stafford said.
“I’m asking you to spread the word, and when you go to the store over the next couple of weeks and you buy two cans of beans, but another two for the food drive,” she said. “Buy a can of tuna and an extra box of rice every time you go to the grocery store.”
The hospital and clinics will have drop-off receptacles for the donated food at the hospital entrance and at many of the clinics one week prior to the food drive.
Some non-perishable items that are sought got the food drive include canned meats – tuna, chili, stew, chicken; canned vegetables; cereals; baby food; peanut butter; dry beans; rice; flour; sugar; corn meal; and pasta sauces.
For those wanting to volunteer at the food drive, email operationfeedingtemple@yahoo.com.