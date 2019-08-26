BELTON — Belton Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man for the Aug. 12 robbery of a CVS Pharmacy.
Arrested was Joseph Riley Knowles of Morgan’s Point Resort. He turned himself in Friday at the police department, City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said Monday in a news release.
The CVS Pharmacy on Aug. called about a robbery that was captured on surveillance video. The robber handed a pharmacy employee a note and demanded prescription drugs, Romer said.
Knowles was wanted on a warrant when he turned himself in.
He was in the Bell County Jail Monday with bond set at $100,000 for the second-degree felony charge.
A Belton Police Department social media request posted Aug. 13 asked area residents to help identify the suspect. Knowles was recognized as a suspect soon after the post, according to Romer.