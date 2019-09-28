While parts of Temple see large amounts of new growth, that does not mean city officials have forgotten about older neighborhoods of the city.
That is one of the messages Temple officials are conveying with their new neighborhood reinvestment plans.
The first of these plans, which focuses on the East Temple neighborhood of Ferguson Park, was unanimously passed by the Temple City Council earlier this month. The plan was presented Tuesday at an East Temple community forum.
Assistant City Manager Erin Smith said the area to see improvements is between East Adams Avenue and Avenue H, and between 34th and 14th streets.
Ferguson Park’s plan is just one of 16 the city aims to use in focusing redevelopment funds on specific, planned projects. The plans aim to incorporate public funds from local and federal sources with private funds from local developers and homeowners looking to grow these communities.
“The areas we have talked about are the areas where people have felt like they were forgotten,” Mayor pro tem Judy Morales said. “This (plan) proves to them that they are not. I think we are moving really excitingly forward.”
Plan creation
After limited success in previous plans to help improve the conditions in areas such as Ferguson Park, Temple officials went back to the drawing board. One of the main goals by the city was to effectively use the funds awarded to Temple by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
For the Ferguson Park district, city officials first wanted to go in and find out what residents and businesses there wanted to see from the city. They then set up booths in the neighborhood, asking residents what they were looking for in the community and how important was it to them.
“One of the top priorities first in creating the plan was to get feedback,” Smith said. “Not just from the community as a whole, but from residents and business owners that reside and own businesses in the Ferguson Park neighborhood.”
The city also asked local builders, religious groups and nonprofits what improvements were needed.
The polling of residents showed that those in the neighborhood wanted the city to focus on improving roads and sidewalks, street lighting and housing conditions. Residents also were asked to choose what they would like to see come to the community, and one of the largest wish list items was a local grocery store.
City officials and local contractors used these results to create a plan of possible improvements to fund.
Proposed plan
The finished plan looks at both what the city can do to improve the neighborhood and where private investment can help.
For Travis Crow of Covey Landscape Architects, who partnered with the city on this project, the thought was always how to work with what the neighborhood already has. This meant renewal, not just starting over.
“I’d like to state that this is not a project to just come and bulldoze and totally tear away,” Crow said. “But to carefully integrate new development opportunities that can lift up the entire neighborhood and the community that is already there.”
One of the elements of the plan is similar to what the city has done before.
The city is using funds to help homeowners improve the conditions of their houses. To aid in this venture, the city also has included suggested improvements for existing houses, such as adding front porches and shutters to boost the image of the neighborhood.
City officials also have looked at improving the main roadways in the neighborhood, such as Avenue C, Central Avenue and 24th Street. The city hopes to add sidewalks on these roads to allow more mobility around the neighborhood.
Lighting improvements are suggested for some streets and community parks as public safety measures.
The plan also proposes a bridge to connect the south and north parts of Henderson Street. The bridge would eliminate the need for residents to drive to 14th Street to reach both parts of Henderson.
Planners also looked at how they could make empty lots in the neighborhood more appealing to developers interested in building for the area. This included creating proposed development opportunities and the creation of shovel-ready lots that are ready for building at any time.
Proposed development ideas by the planners included both multifamily and single-family design suggestions, which mainly followed the historic look the rest of the neighborhood has.
What next?
While the Ferguson Park plan was approved by the City Council, this is just the beginning of the process for both this neighborhood and the other 15 still left on the list.
Out of the 16 neighborhoods, the city plans on working on four of these neighborhoods a year and getting through all of them in four years. While this plan is ambitious, City Manager Brynn Myers said she believes the city can accomplish the improvements.
Smith said officials haven’t decided which plans will be addressed first. The City Council ultimately will approve the timeframe. Smith said the city will see elements of the plan brought before the Council in the new fiscal year, which begins Tuesday.
Many parts of the plan are still being looked at by city staff. An example of this is how much support residents will be able to receive to improve their houses.
Members of the City Council said they were excited about the plan and the upcoming changes.
“There are a lot of things about serving that are not easy, but whenever something like this comes up, you really feel like you are a part of making a difference,” Mayor Tim Davis said. “This is very rewarding for me because this was approved just about the time I got on the Council. This is exciting.”