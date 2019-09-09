BELTON — An appointed judge was sworn in Monday to handle the growing number of child protective cases in Bell County.
Dallas Sims, a Bell County assistant attorney who handled CPS cases, became a new judge during a ceremony at the Bell County Courthouse. Bell County Judge David Blackburn administered the oath.
“This opportunity gives Bell County some extra time for these kids who need it,” Sims, 39, told the more than 70 people in the courthouse. “I hope to do that, and I hope to do it well.”
There are an estimated 450 cases and 850 children under CPS’s temporary or permanent managing conservatorship here, according to county data. This reality pushed the Texas Legislature to establish a second CPS court in Bell County.
Sims joins Judge Charles Van Orden on the Centex Child Protection Court — one of 15 specialty courts in the state created to handle cases involving the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Van Orden will retire next month.
Billy Ray Stubblefield, the presiding judge of the Third Administrative Judicial Region, said the creation of Bell County’s second CPS court broke new ground for him.
“I have never created a brand new court,” Stubblefield said. “I have filled positions where the former associate judge has retired. This is the first time where I am creating it from scratch.”
Stubblefield appointed Sims to the judgeship after reviewing 30 applications and asking judges in Bell County who would be best for the job. He said appointing Sims was a “no brainer.”
“Dallas holds a great deal of credibility with members of the bar and the referring court judges,” Stubblefield said. “It was a wonderful day for me to make that phone call and say, ‘Dallas, when can you go to work?’”
Sims, a native of Storm Lake, Iowa, earned her bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of Northern Iowa in 2001. After graduating, she worked for Bell County Juvenile Probation from 2002 through 2005. She earned her law degree from Creighton University in 2008.
Throughout her law career, Sims has focused on CPS cases. That includes her work in a private practice from 2008 to 2012 and her time in the Coryell County Attorney’s office from 2012 to 2015.
“I think about my first day in CPS court when I had no idea what I was doing — poor Judge Van Orden,” Sims said, with a laugh and pointing to her fellow CPS judge in the audience. “I learned and I read and learned how to advocate for parents and children … It’s been a great experience.”
Cheryll Mabray, the judge for the Child Protection Court of the Hill Country, said Sims is a passionate advocate for children.
“You becoming a judge is long overdue,” Mabray said. “Today we begin a new era with a new child protection court created in Bell County. … Bell County could not have a better child protection judge.”