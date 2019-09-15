What’s the most important job in Bell County? Doctor? Teacher? Police officer?
Actually, none of these professionals could do their jobs without the help of farmers — the men and women who work the soil every day to grow food and other agricultural products so vital for daily existence.
Currently on view at the Bell County Museum is a traveling exhibit of 45 stunning photos titled “American Farmer” until Oct. 19. The exhibit, featuring Paul Mobley, centers on photographs of farmers from across America. Supplementing Mobley’s display is a collection of vintage agricultural tools and implements from the Bell County Museum’s collection along with a panel exhibit “Path to the Plate,” provided by Bell County AgriLife Extension.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is free and open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
“Farm agriculture has been at the heart of Bell County civilization since the very beginning,” said Coleman Hampton, the museum’s executive director. “From pre-Clovis people to native groups to early frontier settlers, farming is the common thread that sews together Bell County history.”
Farmers are still important to the overall quality of life to the area, just as they were in the 19th century. Bell County has survived droughts, economic depressions and disasters with its diversified economies based on transportation, manufacturing, military and medicine, but the county’s other important industry is agriculture. Bell County’s agricultural output currently shovels a heap into the local economy, producing $84.9 million annually in beef, corn, sorghum, wheat and cotton.
Mobley’s oversized photos show the pride and sweat that goes to growing the nation’s crops. When he set out to capture the soul of our country’s farm communities, he encountered an enduring rural culture that remains rooted in the principles of tradition, family, integrity and hard work. Crisscrossing the country, from Alaska to Florida, Mobley was welcomed time and time again into the homes of hundreds of farm families. Visit after visit, Mobley came to know the independent farmer’s spirit from both behind the lens and across the dinner table. He sought the elusive spirit of agriculture, looking for subjects that mirrored the project’s sense of risk and independence.
“The resulting images show farmers with a strong sense of where they belong in the universe, a close connection to the land and their day-to-day work as it affects the rest of the world,” Hampton said.
The exhibit is “Path to the Plate” is about agriculture, food, and the connection to good health.
Agriculture is one industry that has never gone out of business. In a light-hearted appeal in 1876, an industrial almanac published an urgent plea in an article titled, “The Class of People Most Wanted in Texas.”
The editor maintained that the state really needed farmers and farm workers, more than any other profession. “We have nine times too many lawyers. The state could well afford to make a ‘big swap’ and trade off seven-eighths of her lawyers for northern farmers at the rate of 40 lawyers for one farmer.” Also on the trading block would be “clerks, counter-hoppers, bookkeepers, doctors and deadheads. We have plenty of room and gladly will welcome within our borders five million good farmers.”
Unifying farmers’ clout on the market place was the Grange movement, founded in Salado in 1873. Also known as the Patrons of Husbandry, the nonpartisan, agrarian order for farm families. The Grange movement spread quickly. In 1876, the Texas Grange, including Indian Territory (now Oklahoma), claimed 40,000 patron, matron, and juvenile members in 1,275 lodges.
The Grangers, as members were called, combined forces to improve farmers’ lives. They demanded and lobbied for free trade, an interstate commerce commission, a department of agriculture, pure food and drug laws, popular election of senators and reduction of shipping and postage rates.
The bimonthly Grange hall meeting was a school for the whole family; there, they established libraries. They worked for free and uniform textbooks, nine-month school terms, rural school consolidation, qualified teachers and vocational courses. Grangers organized a “school community system,” which remained in effect in Bell County until the mid-20th century.
Farming was not trouble-free. The years 1887-1888 were significant for Bell County. The worst winter on record in 1886-1887 had killed tens of thousands of cattle; worms chewed up 20 percent of the county’s cotton crop; and the drought killed 53 percent of all crops.
Agriculture also spun off related industries such as cotton gins, compresses, foundries, blacksmiths and grain mills. Eventually, Bell County shifted gears into agribusiness and research by the early 1900s.
After intense lobbying, the Texas Legislature in 1909 created Temple’s Blackland Experiment Station, Substation No. 5, part of Texas Agricultural Experiment Station (now called the Texas AgriLife Blackland Research and Extension Center affiliated with the Texas A&M University System). The Blackland station begins research operations in 1911. By the 1920s and 1930s, the Blackland Center scientists and agronomists were working on issues concerning soil and water conservation.
To control issues created by the 1930s Great Depression and the Dust Bowl, the Texas State Soil Conservation Board was organized and headquartered in Temple by 1939. Temple became the hub of 16 conservation districts statewide.
Maximizing production and mechanization became the focus of agricultural research in the post-World War II years. Blackland Center researchers focused attention on evaluating weather, crop performance and conservation. They also expand mechanization for all major crops, especially cotton.
In 1953, the Agricultural Research Service united most of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s research functions into a single agency. Agriculture Research Service (ARS), USDA’s research branch, opened next to the Blackland Center.