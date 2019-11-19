In the midst of all the Fort Hood booming Monday night, gunshots were heard again in Temple — this time in the 2400 block of Valley Forge Drive.
“We are aware of the recent incidents,” Temple Interim Police Chief Jim Tobin said. “The Temple Police Department is doing everything it can to ensure the safety and security of our residents. Patrol officer presence has been increased in the affected areas. Criminal investigators are working diligently to resolve these cases. The department urges the public to always be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity immediately.”
At about 6:30 p.m., Temple Police officers went to a shots fired call. Two shell casings were located, but no injuries or damage were reported, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Tuesday.
Valley Forge Drive is in the same area as Paul Revere Street and Betsy Ross Drive, which is where spent casings were previously found in the 2300 block of Paul Revere Street — along with a vehicle with a shattered back window.
No one at that residence would cooperate with officers, Weems said.
It was later determined during the investigation the shootings were the result of a dispute between two people.
No one was arrested by press time Tuesday in connection with those or any of the other four shooting incidents that so far have resulted in five injuries, Weems said. All of the investigations are still active.
The recent incident was reported on LexisNexis Community Crime Map but was listed as found property-information only.
“It was entered that way because officers located shell casings but had no other information to substantiate the call,” Weems said.