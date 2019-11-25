A Nolanville man was back in jail Monday after his September indictment for allegedly leaving an injured woman at an accident scene.
Originally investigated by Texas Department of Public Safety as an accident, the woman’s claim led to an investigation into the alleged actions of Irving Andres Fuentes, 31. Conducting that investigation was the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Maj. T.J. Cruz said Monday.
The woman was in the vehicle with Fuentes but tried to escape him. She jumped out of the erratically-driven vehicle — where she was a passenger — and was found 100 yards from the vehicle.
Fuentes reportedly left the scene and didn’t call 911 to help the woman, an affidavit said. The woman had serious injuries.
The one-car rollover happened Jan. 26 in the 8600 block of westbound Interstate 14 on Nolanville hill.
Fuentes, classified as a repeat offender, had bonds Monday that totaled $38,000. He was also charged with resisting arrest, search or transport and driving while intoxicated.
DPS criminal records outlined Fuentes’ convictions.
His most recent conviction was Nov. 24, 2009, when he was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Fuentes was sentenced to eight years in prison. He was released Nov. 22, 2017.
Fuentes’ other felony convictions were for criminal mischief between $1,500 and $20,000 and the possession of a Penalty Group 1 drug less than one gram.