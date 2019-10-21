The Temple Police Department needs help to identify a July 3 robbery suspect.
The victim said a male she didn’t know came up to her in the 1500 block of South Seventh Street and took her purse. Inside the purse were the victim’s identification, bank cards, checkbook and about $1,000 in cash.
Later, it was reported the suspect may have used some stolen checks at a local ATM. A security image shows him making unauthorized deposits, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Monday in a news release.
If anyone has any information on the identity of this person or in reference to this case, please contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information may also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).