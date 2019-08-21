KILLEEN — The Texas Department of Transportation said Wednesday work to make improvements to State Highway 195 from Stan Schlueter Loop south to the Williamson ounty line is continuing.
The project will add turnaround lanes — northbound and southbound — at the intersection of SH 195 and Stan Schlueter Loop. It also will involve removal of portions of the highway surface with an asphalt overlay, according to Ken Roberts with the Waco district of TxDOT.
Roberts said TxDOT expects the improvements to be finished in early December.
As of Wednesday, crews had blocked off the southbound left-turn lane onto East Stan Schlueter Loop by H-E-B.
“The turnarounds will increase traffic safety and efficiency, at the intersection, by reducing the amount of traffic needing to make ‘hard lefts’ from FM 3470 in order to make northbound to southbound or southbound to northbound movements from SH 195,” Roberts said in an email Wednesday.
Throughout the duration of road work, motorists can expect other temporary lane closures and flaggers.
“Motorists should reduce their speed when approaching the work zone and expect traffic control flaggers, construction personnel and equipment as well as periodic temporary lane closures and temporary delays within the work zones,” Roberts said via email.
According to Roberts, approximately 29,000 motorists commute daily along the affected stretch of SH 195.
Texas Materials Group Inc. of Cedar Park will oversee the project, which has been valued at $8.4 million, according to a news release sent by Roberts on Aug. 12.