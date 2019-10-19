The inaugural Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin memorial bike ride cranked up Saturday morning at Horny Toad Harley-Davison in Temple.
About 16 riders set off on a leisurely course that would take them to Gatesville, Nolanville, Lake Belton and Schoepf’s Barbeque in Belton.
The ride was sponsored by Priceless Beginnings, a new nonprofit for children and families affected by domestic violence. Scott, 28, and her friend, Swearingin, 32, were the victims in a capital murder case against Cedric Marks, who has been charged with killing them on Jan. 3 in Killeen.
Jonathan Scott, vice president of Priceless Beginnings and the father of Jenna Scott, said the plan is to pay for summer camps of the children’s choosing, “to lift them up out of their situation, to give them hope.”
Awareness of the need is the primary objective of the bike run, he said. Priceless Beginnings is reaching out to churches and other community organizations for the names of children and families who might benefit from the program, he said.
Jennifer Scheer, his niece, rode a 2016 Harley-Davidson Low Rider in the run. She’s been riding for about two years.
“I’ve put like 3,000 miles on my bike this year,” she said. “I just got back from a trip to California.”
Jenna Scott was her cousin, she said, and was always one to encourage her. Scheer said she also knew Swearingin.
“He was very kind and loving, a great guy,” she said.
Talma Botts of Temple, riding behind her husband, Richard, on a 2019 Road Glide Ultra Harley-Davidson, said they would draw a playing card at each step, and the best poker hand would win a prize.
“She’s my co-pilot and my GPS,” he said.
They bought the motorcycle six weeks ago, he said, but have been riding since 2005.
“We’ve put on about 80,000 miles riding on motorcycles,” he said. “My doctor said I need to get out riding once a week. It’s stress-relieving.”
He’s recovering from shoulder surgery, he said, after he injured it throwing a football.
Talma said she takes photos during their rides.
“We’ve got pictures pretty much from the east coast to the west coast off our rides, that we probably wouldn’t have gotten any other way,” she said.
George and Lisa Russell of Temple rode their 2010 Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic.
“We wanted to ride for this,” she said. “We didn’t have a bike. We were going to rent one. We decided to buy a bike.”
Preparing for the memorial ride got them into riding again, she said.
“It’s a great de-stressor,” she said. “We really enjoy it.”
They used to ride a lot, George said. Their bike broke down and they sold it.
“This has been our first opportunity to get another one,” he said.