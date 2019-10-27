BELTON — The Belton Independent School District will hold two meetings this week for parents interested in transferring their children to another middle school.
District spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said the first meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday in the cafeteria at North Belton Middle School, 7907 Prairie View Road in Temple. The second meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
Mike Morgan, the assistant superintendent for student services, said parents will learn how the process works for transferring their students from middle schools within Belton ISD.
“The middle school intradistrict transfer period will open on Oct. 28 and go through Nov. 15,” Morgan said. “This will only apply for current fifth-, sixth- and seventh-graders because they will be our middle school students next year.”
The transfer process ties into Belton ISD’s new attendance boundaries. Updated boundaries for high schools and middle schools will go into effect in August.
“This will be a case in which a student applies to attend a middle school outside of the attendance zone in which they are residing and zoned to attend,” Morgan said.
There are several considerations for approving a transfer. The student’s program needs must be met at the middle school and there must be space at the new campus.
Morgan said the district also will consider “extraordinary family circumstances;” rules from the University Interscholastic League and the consequences of a transfer; and look at the student’s attendance and disciplinary histories.
“Those criteria must be met in order to even consider approving a transfer,” Morgan said.
There are certain requests Belton ISD will not consider, Morgan explained.
“We have to expect transfer requests based on performance for particular staff or campus or duplicated programs — they will not be considered,” the assistant superintendent said. “So if we have a program that is offered at all four middle schools, then we would not be able to grant a transfer based off of the request of that program.”
Grandfather and legacy requests also will not be considered.
“It also gets very, very difficult to consider grandfather requests and legacy requests. A grandfather request would be a student is allowed to remain at a campus simply because they attended that campus previously,” Morgan said.
An example of that would be a student who attended sixth grade at South Belton Middle School, but who was rezoned to attend Belton Middle School.
“Where it gets tricky is if you approve one, you have to approve all of them,” Morgan said. “That’s why we say it’s a general rule that we will not consider grandfather requests or legacy requests.”