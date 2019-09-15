BELTON — After months of back-and-forth, the Belton City Council is set to consider a nearly $15 million general fund budget and 65.98-cent tax rate for 2020.
The Belton Council will consider adopting the budget, tax rate and strategic plan during a special called meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander.
Proposed tax rate
The proposed tax rate for the 2020 fiscal year is 65.98 cents per $100 valuation. The Council set that rate in a 5-2 vote.
Although the top line rate is proposed to stay the same for the seventh year, the two smaller figures that make up that value are shifting. The City Council proposed to shift .62 cents — or about $78,000 — from its debt service rate to its maintenance and operations rate.
The proposed maintenance and operations rate is 57.12 cents. It was 56.5 cents in the 2019 budget. The proposed debt service rate is 8.86 cents. It was 9.48 cents in the 2019 budget.
That tax swap led Councilmen David K. Leigh and John Holmes to vote against the proposed rate.
The average home value in Belton is $177,118. That homeowner will pay $1,094 in city taxes in 2020. That is an $85 increase from last year’s bill of $1,084. The average home value last year was $164,329.
The City Council would have had to set the tax rate at 61.78 cents for residents not to see an increase on their property tax bill. This rate is known as the effective rate.
Belton is .01 cent shy of its rollback rate of 65.99 cents. If that number had been exceeded, it could have triggered an election if 10 percent of voters petitioned for it.
Proposed 2020 budget
Boosting Belton’s street maintenance funding and providing raises for civil service employees are the two highlights of the city’s proposed 2020 budget.
The city is proposing to spend $14,936,305 in its general fund. That is a 1.81 percent increase — or a $266,156 bump — from the 2019 budget.
Belton’s revenues will see a modest increase like its expenditures. The city is projecting to bring in 2.55 percent more revenue over the 2019 budget’s revenues of $14,495,675. That is an increase of $371,644 in the 2020 fiscal year.
The 2020 budget allocates $372,870 for street maintenance. Interim Finance Director Susan Allaman said the city’s estimated $174,408 in additional property tax revenue and $214,638 in sales tax dollars will fuel the program.
“We will slowly work toward building up to a (funding) target of $600,000 a year,” she said.
The Council proposed a 6.5 percent pay scale adjustment for the police and fire departments. That is estimated to cost $251,911.
Beside the pay scale increase, other changes include a bump in firefighter certification pay and folding the emergency medical technician certification bonus into the base firefighter pay.
Holmes, while supportive of the adjustments, expressed disappointment over a compensation study that compared Belton to similar and nearby cities.
“I hope we bring the first-year hires up enough to be competitive and be attractive to employees,” Holmes said.
City Manager Sam Listi said salaries are a moving target because cities are constantly tweaking them.