KILLEEN — A Temple man was charged with the sexually assault of a woman, police said.
Justin Jay Freeman, 30, was identified by a victim as the man who attacked her. Freeman was arrested and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on a charge of sexual assault.
The incident occurred Saturday in the 1300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The woman, identified as Jane Doe by police, said she was locked out of her home and attempting to find a place to charge her phone, according to an arrest affidavit. The woman told officers that she was attacked by a “black male who appeared to be speaking to himself,” the affidavit said.
She tried to wave down cars in the road for help after Freeman allegedly sexually assaulted her in a nearby alley.
The woman was able to give officers a description of the man who attacked her, and he was seen getting out of a vehicle near the crime scene, the affidavit said. Physical evidence reportedly linked Freeman to the attack, and the woman quickly identified his picture.
Freeman has several aliases, including Justin Freeman-Kirven, Justin Kervin and Justin Jay Freemankervin, according to Bell County Jail records.
He was in custody Tuesday at the Bell County Jail on a $100,000 bond.