BELTON — Recent rains doused the chance of another burn ban in Bell County for at least another week.
The Commissioners Court took no action Monday on placing a new burn ban. The burn ban expired Oct. 15 after being in effect for two months.
Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Harmon sought the recommendations of volunteer fire departments on whether a burn ban was needed.
“Some but not all of the volunteer fire departments responded to an inquiry about reinstituting the burn ban,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said, adding that a handful of departments thought the prohibition should be reinstituted.
Blackburn pointed to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index — which measures the moisture depletion of an area — as one reason the burn ban was not needed.
Bell County registered a 657 last week, he said. Blackburn said over the weekend that number dropped to 595.
The county registered an average reading of 598 on the drought index Monday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Blackburn said the commissioners will consider placing a burn ban next week for what may be the last time this year. However, it is unlikely it will be needed, the county judge predicted.
“There is rain in the forecast this week,” Blackburn said.
Bell County saw an average of 1.2 inches of rain in the past week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
There is a 60 percent chance of rain on Tuesday, a 90 percent on Wednesday and a 20 percent chance on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Currently, 123 counties have a burn ban, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. That includes four of Bell County’s neighbors — Falls, Coryell, Lampasas and Burnet counties.
McLennan, Williamson and Milam counties do not have an active burn ban.