BELTON — A jury trial was set Friday for Feb. 24, 2020, in the death of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Thomas Nipper.
Scott Douglas Taylor was in Judge Paul LePak’s courtroom Friday morning, originally set as a plea hearing. However, Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns — in the absence of Assistant District Attorney Michael Waldman — announced the request for a jury trial.
A continuance was requested Aug. 30 by Taylor’s attorney, William J. Dedrick, who wasn’t able to make it from Houston to the courtroom that day, and it was granted by LePak.
Nipper died in a fiery crash Nov. 4, 2017, on southbound Interstate 35 in Temple. Taylor drove the pickup that allegedly hit the back of Nipper’s DPS patrol vehicle.
The accident happened just north of the DPS office while Nipper made a traffic stop.
Temple Fire & Rescue firefighters had to use foam to put out the fire in Nipper’s vehicle. Medical assistance was given to several people, including Nipper. Nipper was pronounced dead at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Autopsy reports said Nipper, 63, of Morgan’s Point Resort died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries caused by the accident.
The May 23, 2018, grand jury indictment gave several reasons why Taylor was indicted, which included not staying in a single lane of travel, failure to look out for other vehicles, failure to look out for other vehicles in his path, failure to quickly apply the brakes to avoid hitting someone and improperly entering onto the shoulder of the road. He also reportedly didn’t change lanes or reduce his speed to 20 miles per hour under the posted limit when he approached Nipper’s patrol car that had its lights activated.