Cameron Independent School District Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles had a smooth transition into the district since his three-year term began in July.
Sprinkles, who served the Academy Independent School District as an assistant superintendent for seven years and a superintendent for 11 years, was the lone finalist in the board of trustees’ hunt for a new superintendent in May.
The district had 81 applicants for the position, but Sprinkles stood out, James Burks, Cameron ISD board president, said.
“He’s done a great job at Little River-Academy,” Burks told the Telegram in April. “We want Kevin to be here as long as he was in Little River.”
Sprinkles said the transition from Academy ISD to Cameron ISD “has been virtually seamless.”
“The Cameron ISD school community and the greater Cameron community, with their hospitality and generosity, have made me and my family feel very welcome and at home,” he said. “From my first meeting with the Cameron ISD school board to the many stakeholder relationships … it is quite clear to me that the people of Cameron value and support their school district like no other community in the state of Texas.”
His assistant superintendent, Mistie Dakroub, followed him from Academy ISD, and Sprinkles is ecstatic to have her join him in Cameron. The administrators were colleagues for more than 16 years, and he boasted about her wealth of knowledge in curriculum and instruction in addition to her love and passion for children’s educational success.
Dakroub said she has enjoyed her transition to Cameron ISD as well.
“I can’t speak for Mr. Sprinkles, but I am thoroughly enjoying the atmosphere here,” she said. “I think anytime you have an established relationship with a coworker it definitely allows you to hit the ground running.”
State ratings
Cameron ISD received an overall B rating from the Texas Education Agency for 2018-19 — a nine-point improvement from the C rating (77) the district received in 2017-18.
The district also received a B rating in the Student Achievement and School Progress categories. The district received a C rating for the Closing the Gaps category.
Two of Cameron ISD’s four campuses — Yoe High School and Cameron Middle School — earned B ratings in 2018-19 after receiving C ratings the previous year.
Cameron Elementary School (third through fifth grades) and Ben Milam Elementary (grades kindergarten through second) went down two points in 2018-19 to receive C ratings.
Literary initiative
Sprinkles transitioned to the educational success of students in Cameron ISD and noted how the district began a literacy initiative called “Yoe Nation Reads” prior to his arrival. The district-wide initiative includes everything from a “Bookapalooza” event to a renovated school bus, which serves as a mobile library. He hopes to take this initiative to the next level during his tenure as superintendent.
“I applaud the previous efforts of the district, and moving forward we are looking to build upon this momentum with a laser focus on literacy improvement in the foundational reading grade levels,” Sprinkles said. “We are implementing, with fidelity, a balanced literacy instructional model, with guided reading as a non-negotiable in our classrooms.”
A current district goal is to implement these systems and strategies to provide children with the tools necessary to advance their reading literacy to grade-level by the third grade, because reading at grade-level is one of the most important predictors of future academic success, Sprinkles said.
CTE program
He said the district also understands the important role career and technology education programs play in the preparation of students for future success in the workplace.
“The district is committed to developing partnerships with local businesses and educational entities that will provide possible internships, hands-on training and certification opportunities for our young people,” Sprinkles said. “We are looking at ways we can tailor our CTE curriculum to meet the needs of not only local businesses and employers, but the interests of our students as well.”
Sprinkles discussed Cameron ISD’s desire to develop a culture of excellence; how the district wants to be incredible in all that it does.
“From our academic achievement to our athletic prowess, we want to be excellent,” Sprinkles said. “From our incredible band program and spirit organizations to our preparation of tomorrow’s leaders, we want to be excellent.
“We want Cameron ISD to be a district of choice where excellence is our standard.”