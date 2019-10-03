BELTON — A woman convicted of criminally negligent homicide in the deaths of a Temple couple was back in the Bell County Jail Thursday.
Audra McQueen was listed in the jail Thursday as Audra Hunter.
She was convicted and sentenced in May for criminally negligent homicide in the Sept. 18, 2017, deaths of Martha and William Schumann, the parents of Bell County Precinct 3 Commissioner Bill Schumann.
McQueen was given six months in state jail for Martha Schumann’s death and two years in state jail for William Schumann’s death.
McQueen’s sentence for William Schumann’s death was probated to five years probation, but she was required to participate in substance abuse treatment as part of her probation.
She served her sentence in state jail and will now transition to a substance abuse felony punishment facility, an intermediate sanction facility that many times accompanies probation, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said Thursday.
McQueen drove a Ford F-150 pickup truck and was headed south on Fifth Street when she crossed over into the northbound lane, sideswiped one car and then crashed head-on into the Schumanns’ car.
The Schumanns later died at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.