BELTON — The city of Belton selected Mike Rodgers as their new finance director, city spokesman Paul Romer announced Friday.
Rodgers, 51, is slated to assume his new role Monday, Dec. 9, and said he is elated to join his new community.
“My wife and I cannot wait to become part of the Belton community,” Rodgers said. “It is such a wonderful place to live and work. I’m honored to serve the citizens of Belton as the new director of finance.”
The former president of the Government Finance Officers Association of Texas previously served 13 years as the city of Webster’s finance director, and his total municipal government experience spans 19 years.
“I am pleased Mike has accepted the position as Belton finance director,” City Manager Sam Listi said. “His experience will serve him well here in Belton. We are confident in his ability to lead such an important department within the city.”
Rodgers — a certified public accountant with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Northeast Louisiana University — replaces former finance director Brandon Bozon, 32, who accepted a role as Temple College’s new vice president of administrative services and chief financial officer back in June.
He will make $115,000 annually, Romer said.
Assistant Finance Director Susan Allamon, 34, who served the city of Belton as interim finance director since July 1, will return to her previous role within the finance department.