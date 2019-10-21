BELTON — A Temple man was charged Monday with a string of July 14 vehicle burglaries in Belton.
The burglaries happened overnight between West Sixth Avenue and Interstate 14, Belton Police Department spokesman Paul Romer said Monday.
Christopher Maurice Johnson, 21, is charged and was in the Bell County Jail Monday.
He was arrested by the Temple Police Department on the Belton charges.
The items taken, which were personal, ranged from purses to perfume.
None of the cars were locked, so no damage was done to vehicles in the thefts, Romer said.
Johnson’s bonds Monday totaled $35,000.