BELTON — Dozens packed into the little restaurant La Luncheonette Craft Food in Belton on Tuesday, talking and enjoying black bean and corn biscuit empanadas.
These empanadas were made by Brooke May, owner of the restaurant and the Hencho en Queso food truck, for the Neighborhood to Nation recipe contest hosted by General Mills Foodservice. She is one of only 10 winners around the nation, beating out all others in the south central portion of the country.
“We started Neighborhood to Nation as how to use a General Mills product to create an award-winning recipe that brings everyone in and gets them excited,” Product sales manager for General Mill’s food service division Sarah Devore said. “Over the past five years we have continued to make this bigger and bigger. Now with 10 regional winners we look for people who are really using the products in differential ways, and Brooke has done that by making empanadas with biscuit dough.”
This annual contest was started five years ago by General Mills in hopes of bringing communities together with the use of their products.
Winning was a complete surprise to May because she didn’t know that her husband had entered her into the contest until she found out that she was one of the finalists. Only when she won did May realize that she would be receiving $5,000 for herself and $1,000 for a charity of her choice.
“I can’t believe that I won,” May said. “I was thinking I was going to win a life-time supply of Cheerios, or 50-cent-off coupons for biscuits for the rest of my life.”
The charity that May chose to give the $1,000 to was Foster Love Bell County in Belton. This organization founded in 2016 strives to help the area’s foster children and those taking care of them.
Those at the celebration had an opportunity to try the winning empanada recipe for free. Many local residents, such as Belton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Randy Pittenger, came out to support May and try her award-winning recipe.
While Pittenger knew that May’s empanadas were extremely good after trying them, he was admittedly surprised that someone in Belton would beat out those in the bigger cities.
“This recipe, the empanada, is so good that it is no surprise that it won,” Pittenger said. “However, obviously when you are going up against much larger towns and areas, you never really expect to win. I think it shows that good hometown cooking will beat out big city cooking any time.”
While May has already won her regional award, General Mills will now pick one of the 10 regional winners to be the national champion and receive an additional $10,000 for themselves and $2,000 for their charity. In addition to the money, the winner will receive a 3-day trip to the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York Wine & Food Festival this October.