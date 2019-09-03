BELTON — Bell County’s burn ban will continue through Sept. 16.
The Commissioners Court Monday morning considered changing the burn ban, which they approved on Aug. 19. No action was taken on extending or lifting the prohibition.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said he checked the Keetch-Byram Drought Index — a scale that measures the dryness of an area —on Monday.
“It was at 671 yesterday,” he said. “I think the maximum is 800. It’s still very, very dry out there.”
Bell County on Tuesday was registering an average of 676 on the index — a 5-point gain from Monday and a 46-point jump from when the ban was first implemented.
The commissioners initially placed the burn ban for two reasons: It had not rained and there had been nearly 60 grass fires.
The county on Aug. 19 registered an average of 630 on the drought index. The county must register at least 575 on the index for the commissioners to call for a burn ban.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded .03 inches of precipitation in the past week.
No rain is in the forecast for the next week in the county, according to the National Weather Service.
The U.S Drought Monitor showed most of Bell County is abnormally dry. The southeast corner near Milam and Williamson counties is under a moderate drought.
Of the 254 counties in Texas, 158 have called for burn bans. That includes Bell County’s neighbors — Burnet, Coryell, Falls, Lampasas, McLennan, Milam and Williamson counties.
Breaking the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor that comes with a $500 fine.