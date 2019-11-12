A Temple woman was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning on State Highway 53.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday near mile maker 462 east of Temple, according to a news release.
A Chevrolet passenger car traveling westbound left the roadway for an unknown reason and overturned after attempting to return to the roadway. The passenger, identified as Amy Baker, 41, of Temple, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin were notified, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said in the release.
The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing, Howard said.