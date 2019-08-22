H-E-B has voluntarily recalled the Strawberry Creamy Creations ice cream from its stores because potential metal was found in the ice cream during a routine inspection, according to a release from H-E-B sent out Wednesday night.
Only select stores were affected by the recall and two of the stores in Killeen and one in Harker Heights were carrying the product. The two stores in Killeen are at Trimmier Road and at the intersection of Gray Street and Rancier.
H-E-B said in the release that as of Wednesday night no injuries had been reported and they had not heard reports from customers.
Anybody that purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund, according to the release.
Any questions can be answered by calling 855-432-4438.