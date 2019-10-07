A suspect was arrested in connection with a stabbing Friday on North 13th Street in Temple.
Brandon Joseph Conaway, 24, of Belton, was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail after he was found in the area and had an outstanding Bell County warrant for evading arrest, a news release from Cody Weems, Temple Police Department spokesman, said Monday.
During the investigation, Temple Police officers found Conaway argued with the victim and allegedly stabbed him.
Conaway was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bonds were set at $505,000, Bell County Jail records indicated.
The victim still has life-threatening injuries from the assault and remains in Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, Weems said.
Officers went at about 4:45 p.m. Friday to the Cefco convenience store at 605 N. Third St. The initial investigation led officers to believe the stabbing happened in the 600 block of North 13th Street.