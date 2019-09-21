Entertainer Movin’ Melvin Brown, 74, tap danced, sang and spoke encouraging words to about 40 veterans Saturday in the domiciliary recreation hall of the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center.
“Music just brings things together,” he said.
Back in Texas for some recording and video filming, he will soon resume his musical tours in Europe and Australia, said Francesca Sansalone, his tour manager.
Brown said he frequently visits nursing homes, schools and hospitals.
“Those are the people who don’t get a chance to see anything I’m doing,” he said. “A lot of people just don’t take time with them.”
For the veterans, he wore a red outfit with a black cummerbund, and opened his act with “I Just Want to Dance.” “Somebody to Lean On,” kept the audience clapping, and after “I Got a Woman,” they stood and cheered.
Then he got them to sing along with “Hit the Road Jack.”
At one point, he slowed down and imitated Louis Armstrong’s scratchy voice in “What a Wonderful Word.”
His next song, a religious number, reminded him of when he was a five-year-old in church, he said. He’d fall asleep and his mother would slap him. They were a big family, he said, and even if he moved over she could still reach him.
“This is one of the songs I like,” he said. “You can help me sing this if you like.”
On one of his last numbers, he had almost everybody on their feet and dancing.
Reggie Hardy, chief of voluntary services for the VA, said the domiciliary tries to have a program for the veterans once a month. This was Brown’s first visit.
“Music therapy is rehab,” Hardy said.
Tootie Hall, Hardy’s point of contact for arranging Brown’s performance, said another music program, with different entertainers, is scheduled for November 1.
Sansalone said Brown has a current CD on the music charts in the United Kingdom, “Love in Stormy Weather.” He has also written a book, she said, “Simple Health and Happiness,” in line with his goal to become a health and workout guru.