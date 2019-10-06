REAGAN — All too often the closing of a rural school district signals the end of that community’s very lifeblood if it’s not otherwise located in close proximity to a much larger city.
But in this tiny Falls County enclave, Reagan hasn’t entirely gone the way of so many towns like it have. Some remain as a blip on the road with a farm or two to manage or others eventually take on ghost-town status altogether.
Even now, decades since the last time a youngster could attend school in Reagan or suit up and play football and other sports for the Bearkats, the hamlet situated about 20 miles northwest of Rosebud off of FM 413 still maintains a charm with viable commerce despite being a pass-through town on Highway 6 between Waco and College Station.
The stability of Reagan is best illustrated by loyal residents, being the home office for a national air tool manufacturer, being rhapsodized in a newly released book, for the iconic “Aggie Barn” and even a brand new eatery doing gangbusters business.
Reagan’s population reached its peak of about 600 in the World War I era. Like most such towns it was tight knit, but when cotton farming, the driver of the economy, went away so did much of the town.
“Like many Central Texas towns, farming shut down in the early 50’s,” said Len Kubiak, a former Texas state congressman, veterinarian and erstwhile historian who was born in Reagan, “and pretty much the town of Reagan closed down with the local gin.”
By 1948 the high school consolidated with Marlin. A few years later the middle grades did so as well and by 1964 the elementary school closed shop as the town appeared to gradually move toward obscurity from its once busy stature.
Reagan was named for William Reason Reagan, a lawyer and Falls County settler from Tennessee who donated land toward a railroad in 1873. Toward the turn of the 20th century, the town boasted nine cotton gins, five general stores, 2 hotels, a Methodist church and a bank.
The local school had enough of a population and funds to support a football team which began play in 1920 and lasted at least 20 years at the high school level, taking on other regional rural schools. The Bearkats’ record wasn’t especially scintillating during that period, going 40-53-6. However, they did enjoy a nice stretch of success from 1929-33 with a 23-9-1 mark and their last winning campaign came in 1937 at 4-3.
The old Reagan Gym is enjoying a revival of sorts in the recently released book “Historic Texas Gyms” by Jackie McBroom, a retired high school basketball coach. McBroom essentially turns over one chapter to an essay by Kubiak — who writes of the “stately gymnasium building which would have rivaled a lot of colleges of its time. The Reagan Gym was a marvel of a building that served the needs of the school, town and area communities.”
Kubiak wrote that although the gym was built primarily for musical shows and basketball it was also used as a skating rink, Halloween carnival, proms, 4-H events, dances, home demonstration clubs and recreation church activities. Country music legend Hank Williams once performed in the Reagan Gym.
As the town settled into a quiet post-school existence, something curious happened in 1980. Long-time farmer and rancher T.K. Kirkpatrick, a proud 1924 Texas A&M graduate, got the bright idea to celebrate his love for Texas A&M by painting his barn in Aggie maroon with “Gig ’Em Aggies” in gigantic letters on the north side of the structure. The barn, a portion of which was once the First State Bank of Reagan, is easily visible from Highway 6. The Corps of Cadets added “Whoop” to the barn in the 1990s and class years later on.
The “Aggie Barn” didn’t necessarily spark the town’s economy, but it did and still does provide a novel curiosity for passersby, especially Aggies. In this age of cellphone cameras, it has become a popular spot for selfies and group photos and is still maintained 20 years after Kirkpatrick’s passing at age 99.
Ironically, T.K.’s wife, Mary, who served as the last principal at Reagan Elementary from 1954-64, was a Baylor graduate. On at least one occasion, prior to the once-annual “Battle of the Brazos” football game between Baylor and Texas A&M, the barn was suddenly painted Baylor green and gold before being quickly restored to its original Aggie maroon.
What did boost the local economy was the re-locating of Texas Pneumatic Tools to Reagan, the hometown of late company founder Carl Evans. Evans started manufacturing tools in his garage in Seabrook in the late 1970s and early ’80s. He bought a century-old building and land in Reagan in the ’80s and by 1996 the home office was completely moved to Reagan with subsidiary plants in Nevada and Virginia.
The offices are distinctive with a pair of colonial style buildings and a clock tower in between which plays melodious chimes throughout the day. Along with Reagan, the staff is drawn primarily from residents of Rosebud, Bremond and Marlin. Evans’ nephew, Craig Parma, now runs the company.
A few months ago the first restaurant the town has seen in ages opened when Patty and Allen Carthel started the Reagan Roundup in a structure next door to the original 1873 post office, which still stands, though a newer, modern post office is active across the street.
“We like to cook and there was no place in Reagan to eat,” said Patty Carthel, who has lived in Reagan for 15 years since moving from Fort Worth with Allen, who also manages a ranch. “We decided to put roots down here.”
By all accounts, the Reagan Roundup — open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner — is doing brisk business by serving Texas country comfort food like steaks, burgers, ham and fish with traditional sides. Patty Carthel said all of the food is fresh — “nothing frozen” — and it’s not unusual for them to run out of steaks on a busy evening.
Most of the fixtures that were evident during Reagan’s peak years — like the stores, gins, the school and gym — no longer exist other than in memories and historical accounts.
Nevertheless, there still remains a lot of life left in little Reagan.