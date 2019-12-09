BELTON — The origin and cause of a fire Saturday in Belton are under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
That information was all Fire Investigator Reece Oestreich could verify Monday, he said.
Oestreich referred all other questions to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department about the afternoon fire in the 4200 block of Orchard Lane in Belton.
No one has been arrested in connection with the fire, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said Monday. Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office were at the scene Monday.
The fire was called in at about 1:50 p.m., and Central Bell County Fire & Rescue was the first department at the scene, Assistant Fire Chief Jason Woodard said. The garage of one of the homes was already fully engulfed, and the fire from it quickly spread to two nearby homes.
Three structures, along with several vehicles, burned, and the surrounding area was threatened by the flames.
Luckily, no one was injured, but three families — eight people — were displaced.
A GoFundMe account listed as Familia Davila was established Sunday with a goal of $50,000. As of press time, $1,070 was raised. The account may be found online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/familia-davila.
Sparta Volunteer Fire Department responded with several others Saturday to provide mutual aid for the fire — Central Bell, Troy Volunteer Fire Department, Belton Fire Department, Salado Fire Department, Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department and Southwest Bell County Fire Department.
It took firefighters more than an hour to put out the blaze, but hot spots were battled until about 5 p.m., Woodard said.
Because there were few fire hydrants in the area, units had to constantly re-fill their tanks, something Woodard said occurred at least 20 times.