HOLLAND — A 75-year-old man was killed Wednesday in a one-vehicle accident near Roberts Road and State Highway 95 north of Holland, Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman said.
The man was a passenger in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at 2:36 p.m., Coleman said.
The driver was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. The driver was in critical condition, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Next of kin have not been notified, he said.
Volunteer fire departments from Holland and Bartlett were at the location — as well as troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
So was Holland Police Chief Shawn Newsom.
The man, who he knew, was still alive when Newsom arrived at the scene. He held the man’s head as he took his last breath, Newsom said.
“I wanted him to know that someone was there,” he said. “We did all we could to make him as comfortable as we could,” Newsom told the Telegram.
The crash happened at about 1:46 p.m., Howard confirmed. A Dodge pickup truck going southbound on Highway 95 left the road for an unknown reason. The driver tried to get back on the road but lost control, and the truck rolled over multiple times.
Traffic on Highway 95 was shut down for about an hour before the scene was cleared just after 3:30 p.m.
Staff writer Joel Valley contributed to this report.