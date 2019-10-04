Temple police are investigating a stabbing that occurred at about 4:45 a.m. Friday at the Cefco store at 605 N. Third St.
The male victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
The initial investigation led officers to believe that the stabbing occurred in the 600 block of North 13th Street, a news release said. No suspects have been identified.
The Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case.