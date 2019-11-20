An attempt to serve an arrest warrant Tuesday evening led to a foot pursuit in Temple neighborhoods.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Temple Police Department and other agencies searched streets in the area of Avenue M and 43rd Street, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said Tuesday.
A Buick Verano reported stolen out of Bastrop was stopped Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of Longhorn Steakhouse by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
The person who ran was the passenger in the vehicle. He wasn’t located, Cruz said Wednesday.
The driver had traffic warrants and was arrested. The case against Jerome Wilson, 31, was in the review process by the District Attorney’s office, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.
By press time, Wilson was charged with driving with an invalid license with previous convictions and the possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, both misdemeanor offences, Bell County Jail records indicated. Wilson also had a third-degree felony hold.