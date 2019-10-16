The U.S. Army recently announced the winners of the 18th annual Best Warrior Competition during a luncheon Monday at the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual meeting and exposition in Washington, D.C.
Fort Hood soldier Spc. David Chambers, representing U.S. Army Forces Command, is the 2019 Soldier of the Year, and the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year is Staff Sgt. Dakota Bowen from U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.
“You represent what we want in our soldiers: physically fit, dedicated professionals,” Gen. Joseph Martin said.
Luc Dunn with AUSA contributed to this report. To find out more about AUSA, visit www.ausa.org.