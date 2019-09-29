Jasper Newton Preston doesn’t get the attention he deserves even though thousands appreciate his work each year. Preston is one of the many early builders and architects in Bell County whose work still stands.
Preston is among the highly-skilled builders and designers who moved to Texas in the 1880s. Many honed their engineering skills while serving in the Civil War. Others were trained in architecture in the northeastern U.S. or in Europe.
Whatever their background, they found lucrative work in Texas in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, especially in booming railroad cities.
Early in the 1890s, the Temple Times advertised the services of “D.H. Jones, architect,” who said he was “prepared to furnish plans for resident and business houses.” In 1896, J.H. Cleveland, architect, announced he was repairing the city’s first high school building.
Texas had made no attempt to set standards for architects’ education or experience; the terms “builder” and “architect” were often used interchangeably. The first professional organization of architects in Texas, the Texas State Association of Architects, was formed in 1886. The first professional school of architecture began at Texas A&M in 1904.
More than half a century later, in 1937, the Texas Legislature finally passed a registration law for Texas architects, set up the Texas Board of Architectural Examiners, and began requiring state exams.
Here are some who helped build Bell County — pencils to paper:
JASPER N. PRESTON: A native of New York, Preston (1832-1922) is the architect who designed Belton’s 1885 renaissance revival courthouse, a stunning landmark for Bell County.
The courthouse is the county’s third. Massive for its time, the golden-hued native stone edifice stands at the city’s center.
Preston used his formidable skills to construct a three-story structure topped by a 25-foot tower. His design approach featured geometric order, formal balance and decorative details. Considering the modest structures in downtown Belton at the time, the courthouse seemed elegant, formidable and overpowering.
Shortly after the courthouse was completed in 1885, the Fort Worth Daily Gazette remarked, “Among the many new courthouses built in the state during the past three years, the Bell County Courthouse surpasses all in beauty of design and elegance of finish.” In 1999, the courthouse was restored and updated, while honoring Preston’s original vision.
Preston is credited with a number of other commercial buildings in Austin, most notably Hotel Driskill (1886). When Texas’s State Capitol building burned in 1881, Preston was appointed to the jury to select a new design. His jury picked Elijah E. Myers’s design, and Preston supervised construction.
A year after the Bell County courthouse construction, Preston moved to Los Angeles, where he again rose to prominence.
PAMPEL & PATTERSON: In the early 1900s, the Temple firm of Pampel & Patterson grew to become the city’s foremost design team. They are responsible for many of the stately homes still standing and occupied today, among them the William Barclay home at 804 S. 25th St., begun in 1913, and the Albert Flint home at 304 W. French, constructed in 1914.
Heber David Pampel (1879-1953) and Wayne B. Patterson (1886-1918) were architects for numerous structures throughout Central Texas, including King’s Daughters Hospital additions in 1912 (now Central Counties Center for MHMR); the three-story Knights of Pythias building and Dickson School, both in 1912 in Temple; the 1912 Carnegie Library in Franklin; and the 1913 Prairie Dell brick schoolhouse.
Pampel was appointed State Architect by Gov. James Ferguson of Temple in 1915, responsible for government buildings, serving until Ferguson was removed from office. Pampel eventually moved his practice to Kansas and then to Missouri. Patterson moved to Colorado.
SANGUINET & STAATS: Perhaps the most prominent of Temple’s buildings was the work of a Fort Worth firm — the partnership of Marshall R. Sanguinet (1859-1936) and Carl G. Staats (1871-1928). Thanks to their close working relationship with the Santa Fe Railway and notable Temple citizens (Staats married the head nurse at Scott & White in 1905), the firm built what many regarded as the best buildings in Central Texas.
Their first major project was designing the Santa Fe Hospital, completed in 1908. Next came the 1908 First National Bank, 18 S. Main St., later razed to build what is now the Extraco Bank building. After Temple’s First Methodist Church burned in 1911, the building committee hired Sanguinet & Staats.
Staats, a European-trained architect and designer, focused on the reigning classical Beaux-Arts style. However, over the course of his career, he also produced works in a variety of architectural idioms, from the Neo-Gothic to the Prairie School style. Far from being traditional, First Methodist’s ecclesiastical design broke unwritten rules of how a church building should look for the time. When it was completed in October 1913, its art deco motifs and semi-circular sanctuary looked like no other building in Central Texas.
Almost every tall building constructed in Fort Worth before 1930, and for a time, the tallest structures in Beaumont, Houston, Midland, and San Antonio, were designed by Sanguinet & Staats.
WYATT HEDRICK: Wyatt Cephas Hedrick (1888-1964), architect and engineer, assumed ownership of Sanguinet & Staats when the two retired. Hedrick’s firm parlayed close connections to Temple to bring the city into the 20th century, first with the Art Deco or Moderne-style Temple City Hall, completed in 1929, and, later, the Extraco Bank building, opening in 1950.
“Much like the Prairie style that flourished a decade earlier, it represented an attempt to come to terms with the dramatic changes brought on by industrialization and modernization, and sought to break free of historical precedents and to forge a modern expression,” said Christopher Long, architectural historian.
Then, Hedrick’s firm was responsible for Scott & White Hospital’s striking round towers when it moved to its present location in 1963.
Hedrick’s firm also constructed numerous Temple ISD school buildings, still in use.