BELTON — There were a lot of vendors ready to talk to the seniors who passed by their booths Tuesday at the Senior Expo in Belton.
The doors opened at 8:30 a.m. and by 9 a.m. the assembly hall at the Bell County Expo Center was teaming with people.
There was a business owner ready to talk to those in need of new gutters. Those interested in a kitchen rehab or having a bathroom refitted were covered, as was elder law, hearing issues and pre arrangements for funerals.
AdventHealth Cath Lab had representatives at the Expo with simulators for visitors to use to practice compression-only CPR technique.
If there’s an emergency, it can take first responders a little time to get there, but if we can get chest compressions going to circulate the blood and oxygen the chances of survival increase, Enid Cook, AdventHealth Cath Lab nurse, said.
“We teach children and adults that any compression is better than none at all,” Cook said.
AdventHealth takes this education on the road.
“We even have teddy bears that we use to teach the technique to children,” said Michelle Sanchez, Cath Lab nurse.
AdventHealth holds a free clinic in Copperas Cove for those who can’t afford to see a cardiologist, Sanchez said.
Linda and Larry Williams were some of the first people in the door Tuesday morning.
“We go to the Sammons Community Center in Temple three days a week and we wanted to see the Rusty Duster girls perform,” Williams said.
Millisa Jensen, a legal assistant, was at the Expo representing elder law attorneys.
“I think most of our clients are looking for asset protection, nursing home Medicaid or home health benefits and we can help them with veteran’s benefits,” Jensen said.
The practice handles wills, powers of attorney, medical directives, all of the documents that a senior might need, she said.
Ravonne McCray was talking to people about the Mature Driver Program.
The Mature Driver Program has trained coordinators who promote driver awareness and safety through education and community outreach. It is a collaboration between Baylor Scott & White-Hillcrest and the Texas Department of Transportation. For information, call 254-202-6539.
Cari Furst, coordinator of the stroke program at Baylor Scott & White Neuroscience Institute, had information on the need to seek medical help when a stroke is suspected.
“People have the tendency to blame the signs and symptoms on something other than a stroke,” Furst said.
“I slept funny, I didn’t sleep enough, I’m tired,” she said. “Strokes are time sensitive and people who suspect they or someone else has had a stroke need to call 9-1-1 immediately. They need to be checked out.”
Participants at the fair had an opportunity to hear from an interventional cardiologist and podiatrist.
Cardiologist Dr. Timothy Mixon has practiced at Baylor Scott & White for Baylor Scott & White-Temple for 16 years. He talked about “New and Innovative Heart Procedures.”