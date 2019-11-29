CAMERON — A Houston woman probably wishes now she hadn’t sped through Milam County with heroin in her vehicle.
Lacy Runnels, 37, was stopped Thursday night by a deputy with the Milam County Sheriff’s Office because she was allegedly speeding.
Deputy Josh Perez reportedly found heroin in Runnels’ possession, along with several other pieces of drug paraphernalia, Sheriff Chris White said. Also found during the search were needles, a scale and miscellaneous pills.
Runnels was in the Milam County Jail Friday, charged with possession of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
In 2017, a total of 15,482 people died, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Heroin-related deaths increased almost 400 percent between 2010 and 2017.
Runnels’ bond Friday was set at $5,000.