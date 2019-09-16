The identity of a body found Thursday in Killeen remained unknown Monday.
More tests still need to be run, Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield said Monday — so the autopsy results are pending.
The body was found a residential area in the 1900 block of North Fourth Street in Killeen.
The shed is next to a small two-story apartment complex that is surrounded by a wooden fence. Signs on the fence warn people against trespassing and dumping. A camera can be seen on the side of the nearby apartment building.
There was no surveillance video from the area, Cody Weems, Temple Police Department spokesman said Monday.
Weems confirmed Friday the body may be connected to a Temple Police Department case. Information from a source pointed officers in that direction.
The department didn’t announce Friday it had discovered a body until a Telegram reporter asked questions that triggered the response.
Three active missing person cases were documented in Temple, Weems said Monday.
Police detectives and others attended the autopsy to monitor it, Barfield said Friday.
The Texas Rangers are assisting Temple Police in its investigation.